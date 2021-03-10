DeepBrain Chain (DBC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.28 Million

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $7.65 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.43 or 0.00524641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00069758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00056338 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.12 or 0.00788772 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00059478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

