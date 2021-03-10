Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DE. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.20.

NYSE:DE traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.20. 13,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,444. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.45 and a 200 day moving average of $262.95. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $363.31. The company has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

