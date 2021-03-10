Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DE. Bank of America raised their price target on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Argus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.20.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE traded up $5.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,444. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $363.31.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.