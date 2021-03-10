DeFiner (FIN) Market Cap Hits $1.24 Million

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. DeFiner has a market cap of $1.24 million and $322,665.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFiner has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One DeFiner token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.53 or 0.00494482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00067120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00052964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00072960 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000579 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.22 or 0.00540257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00075699 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,661,953 tokens. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeFiner Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

