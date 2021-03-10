Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report issued on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

TACO stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 88,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $658,244.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,781.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TACO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 454.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

