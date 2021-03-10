Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Del Taco Restaurants in a report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Wedbush also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 42.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of TACO opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 88,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $658,244.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,781.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 24,993 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 26,634 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 41,773 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.