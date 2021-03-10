Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Shares Gap Up to $17.65

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.65, but opened at $20.01. Delcath Systems shares last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DCTH shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $82.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Delcath Systems news, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,375. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCTH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 608,300.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Delcath Systems by 43.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth $538,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth $889,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,165,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

