Delphy (DPY) Market Capitalization Reaches $463,835.87

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Delphy has a market capitalization of $463,835.87 and approximately $43,553.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00053256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.70 or 0.00739861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00065340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00029200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00038942 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.