Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Stock Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,330 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Deluxe worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Deluxe by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,461,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,661,000 after purchasing an additional 390,408 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Deluxe by 40.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,564,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,242,000 after acquiring an additional 450,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deluxe by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Deluxe by 38.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 514,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after acquiring an additional 143,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Deluxe by 269.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 411,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300,048 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DLX opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.51. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $42.98.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

