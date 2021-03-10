Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.76

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.76 and traded as high as C$1.32. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 1,353,140 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$1.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.13.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of C$940.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00.

In other news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 168,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$145,921.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 876,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$759,049. Also, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total transaction of C$68,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$63,583.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 259,500 shares of company stock worth $233,991.

About Denison Mines (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.