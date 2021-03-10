Dent (DENT) Trading 31.1% Higher This Week

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $199.15 million and approximately $25.83 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dent has traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00055228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $426.16 or 0.00769873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00065969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00030125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00040562 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,308,594,594 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.