DePay (DEPAY) Price Down 6.6% This Week

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.70 or 0.00008321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a total market capitalization of $14.23 million and $39,912.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DePay has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.70 or 0.00496529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00067240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00053331 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00072813 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00543704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00075929 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,024,649 coins.

DePay Coin Trading

