Deri Protocol Price Down 58% Over Last 7 Days (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 58% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $200,609.75 and $63,611.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.93 or 0.00505023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00069063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00055493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00074351 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.12 or 0.00542598 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00077158 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,769 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

