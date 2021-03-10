DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) COO Sells $121,647.24 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $121,647.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DermTech stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,100,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,352. DermTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22. The stock has a market cap of $975.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DMTK. Craig Hallum raised their target price on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of DermTech by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DermTech by 60.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

