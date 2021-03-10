DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Insider Todd Michael Wood Sells 417 Shares

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) insider Todd Michael Wood sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $20,866.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,245,691.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
DMTK traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $49.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,100,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,352. DermTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.24 million, a P/E ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 0.99.
DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $934,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 60.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 38.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DermTech Company Profile
DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.
