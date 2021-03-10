DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Insider Todd Michael Wood Sells 417 Shares

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) insider Todd Michael Wood sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $20,866.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,245,691.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DMTK traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $49.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,100,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,352. DermTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.24 million, a P/E ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DermTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $934,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 60.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 38.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

