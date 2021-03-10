Desjardins Weighs in on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 7th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SNC. TD Securities upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SNC-Lavalin Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.18.

SNC stock opened at C$24.90 on Wednesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$17.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.85. The stock has a market cap of C$4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

