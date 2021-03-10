Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $107.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.32.

NYSE SHAK traded up $3.73 on Wednesday, reaching $118.12. 5,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,387. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.73, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $903,563.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $4,308,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,779,947.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,965 shares of company stock worth $46,949,916. 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

