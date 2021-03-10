Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $145.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $141.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,145. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.63 and its 200-day moving average is $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $137.87.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

