Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.30

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 186462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DTEGY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $91.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.