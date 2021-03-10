Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Upgraded to Buy by Johnson Rice

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.52.

NYSE DVN traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $24.57. 22,457,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,287,619. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,888.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

