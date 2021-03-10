Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) versus ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Critical Review

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Devon Energy and ARC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 0 2 18 1 2.95 ARC Resources 0 0 10 0 3.00

Devon Energy presently has a consensus price target of $19.30, suggesting a potential downside of 19.27%. ARC Resources has a consensus price target of $10.13, suggesting a potential upside of 51.80%. Given ARC Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Devon Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Devon Energy has a beta of 3.46, indicating that its stock price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Devon Energy and ARC Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $6.22 billion 2.59 -$355.00 million $1.38 17.32 ARC Resources $792.18 million 2.98 -$20.80 million N/A N/A

ARC Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Devon Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Devon Energy and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy -62.68% 2.38% 0.86% ARC Resources -65.18% 1.43% 0.80%

Dividends

Devon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Devon Energy pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Devon Energy has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Devon Energy beats ARC Resources on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 909.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

