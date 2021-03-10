Devro plc (DVO.L) (LON:DVO) Insider Acquires £36,800 in Stock

Devro plc (DVO.L) (LON:DVO) insider Steve Good acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($48,079.44).

LON DVO traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 183.20 ($2.39). The company had a trading volume of 341,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £305.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46. Devro plc has a 52 week low of GBX 116.76 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 201.39 ($2.63). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 176.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 167.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Devro plc (DVO.L)’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Devro plc (DVO.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro plc (DVO.L) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Devro plc (DVO.L)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products.

