Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) (LON:DWHT) Shares Gap Up to $1,705.00

Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) (LON:DWHT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,705 ($22.28), but opened at GBX 1,799 ($23.50). Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,799 ($23.50), with a volume of 388 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,729.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,233.99. The firm has a market cap of £145.38 million and a PE ratio of 32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) Company Profile (LON:DWHT)

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, LCD displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, rail indicators, rail multi-sounder products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching products, and touch panels, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

