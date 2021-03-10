DEX Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last Week (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, DEX has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. DEX has a total market cap of $6.84 million and $1.65 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00052847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.14 or 0.00731415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00065337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00028952 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00038552 BTC.

About DEX

DEX is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

