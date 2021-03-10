DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $430.35.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $362.94 on Wednesday. DexCom has a 12 month low of $182.07 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.98, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.79, for a total transaction of $198,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,654 shares of company stock valued at $26,380,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $1,461,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in DexCom by 107.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

