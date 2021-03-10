DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in DexCom by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.39, for a total transaction of $177,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total value of $388,278.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at $12,054,615.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,654 shares of company stock valued at $26,380,350. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $352.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.82. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.48, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $182.07 and a one year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.35.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

