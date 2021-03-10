DeXe Price Up 191.7% Over Last 7 Days (DEXE)

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. DeXe has a market cap of $72.40 million and $24.34 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeXe has traded up 191.7% against the dollar. One DeXe token can now be purchased for $25.42 or 0.00045185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.61 or 0.00507718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00069576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00055971 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00074512 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.41 or 0.00546476 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00074807 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,848,503 tokens. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network . DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network

Buying and Selling DeXe

