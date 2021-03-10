DEXTools (DEXT) Price Reaches $0.79 on Major Exchanges

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $76.29 million and $1.12 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded up 48.3% against the dollar. One DEXTools token can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $285.66 or 0.00510392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00066536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00053608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00072577 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000586 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.57 or 0.00528089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00076713 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,751,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,392,088 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

Buying and Selling DEXTools

