dHedge DAO Hits Market Cap of $34.12 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $34.12 million and $3.25 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $4.10 or 0.00007252 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00054043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.36 or 0.00753862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00065789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00039637 BTC.

dHedge DAO Token Profile

dHedge DAO is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,319,738 tokens. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

