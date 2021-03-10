DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Price Up 7.2%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s share price was up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 4,160,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,065,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on DHT in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on DHT in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in DHT in the fourth quarter worth $21,966,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DHT in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in DHT by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 212,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 46,221 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in DHT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,970 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in DHT by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 681,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 465,669 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Company Profile (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

