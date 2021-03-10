Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Diageo by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $162.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.44. The stock has a market cap of $94.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $170.37.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

