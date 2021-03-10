Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) rose 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.29. Approximately 330,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 324,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.
DSSI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.04.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $375.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69.
Diamond S Shipping Company Profile (NYSE:DSSI)
Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.
See Also: Diversification Important in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.