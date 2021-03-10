Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) rose 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.29. Approximately 330,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 324,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

DSSI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.04.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $375.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSSI. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $10,148,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,277,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 700,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 497.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 256,489 shares during the period. VR Advisory Services Ltd raised its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 422,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile (NYSE:DSSI)

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

