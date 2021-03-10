Diamondback Energy, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, March 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $81.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,965,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $7,295,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

