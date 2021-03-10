DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) CEO Mark W. Brugger Sells 200,000 Shares

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DRH stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. 2,876,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,464. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 2.00. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. Analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

