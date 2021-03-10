Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock Price Down 7%

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) shares traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.96 and last traded at $26.00. 734,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 853,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.96.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. Analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $23,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 5,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $139,798.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,264.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,053,032 shares of company stock valued at $24,730,801 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $9,445,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $10,790,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after buying an additional 272,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 235,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 314.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 228,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

