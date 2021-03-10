DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3625 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has increased its dividend payment by 83.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $71.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,019,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,752. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $80.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,082,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,589 in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.54.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

