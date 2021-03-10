DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 1,204.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,751 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,022 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $2,410,934.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,639,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $709,260.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,019 shares of company stock worth $7,387,589. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Shares of DKS opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $80.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.