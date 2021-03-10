DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $77.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DKS. UBS Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $80.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,185,155.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 199,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,589 over the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,736,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $990,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Fulton Bank increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank now owns 17,420 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

