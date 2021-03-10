DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $77.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DKS. UBS Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.
Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $80.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.
In related news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,185,155.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 199,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,589 over the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,736,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $990,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Fulton Bank increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank now owns 17,420 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
