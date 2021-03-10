Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,421,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763,379 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.70% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $121,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,728,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 201,041 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at about $1,079,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 499.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 149,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 124,592 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,285,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 506.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 80,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 3.44.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

