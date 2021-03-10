DIGG (DIGG) Price Tops $33,915.28 on Exchanges

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One DIGG coin can now be bought for approximately $33,915.28 or 0.60417833 BTC on popular exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $60.17 million and approximately $392,062.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DIGG has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.33 or 0.00504729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00069336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00056153 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00074377 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.64 or 0.00544483 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00074685 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 1,774 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

