Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)’s share price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.51 and last traded at $32.75. Approximately 210,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 169,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $551.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 140.61%.

In other Digimarc news, Director James T. Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $163,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,964.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Chamness sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $519,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,498 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Digimarc by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

