Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) vs. Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) Head to Head Review

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) and Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Micron Solutions alerts:

This table compares Micron Solutions and Digirad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions 2.26% 19.35% 4.88% Digirad -5.32% -3.75% -0.85%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Micron Solutions and Digirad, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Digirad 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digirad has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Digirad’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digirad is more favorable than Micron Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Digirad shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Digirad shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digirad has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Micron Solutions and Digirad’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions $17.50 million 0.60 -$2.14 million N/A N/A Digirad $114.18 million 0.12 -$4.63 million N/A N/A

Micron Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digirad.

Summary

Micron Solutions beats Digirad on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc., operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications. Its products include silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors for use as consumable component parts in integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors that are used in monitoring electrical signals in various medical applications. The company also offers orthopedic implant components; thermoplastic injection molding services; and value added services, including the design, manufacture, and rehabilitation of injection molding tools. It serves original equipment manufacturers, and other contract manufacturing organizations, as well as defense industries. The company was formerly known as Arrhythmia Research Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Micron Solutions, Inc. in March 2017. Micron Solutions, Inc. is based in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

Digirad Company Profile

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Mobile Healthcare, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. It also develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance contract services. In addition, it manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; and manages real estate assets and investments. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.