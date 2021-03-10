Digital Insurance Token (DIT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 27.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $708,560.09 and $1.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.35 or 0.00391367 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

