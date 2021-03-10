Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.16

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by 20.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Digital Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 386.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.2%.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $135.38. 4,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,891. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.67 and a 200 day moving average of $142.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.53.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,713 shares of company stock worth $7,322,151. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.