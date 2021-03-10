DigitalBits Price Reaches $0.0626 on Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 91% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $47.68 million and $2.05 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.39 or 0.00415498 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00044551 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,771.54 or 0.04934199 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,053,656 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.