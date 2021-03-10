Digitalcoin (DGC) Hits Market Capitalization of $269,277.31

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 255.7% higher against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $269,277.31 and approximately $48.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,766.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,796.92 or 0.03222199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.71 or 0.00356327 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $562.52 or 0.01008688 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.74 or 0.00394027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.85 or 0.00338638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00257583 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00022211 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,087,253 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

