Digitalcoin (DGC) One Day Volume Tops $42.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 66.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $267,998.08 and approximately $42.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 179.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,590.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,831.72 or 0.03295031 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.54 or 0.00364348 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.09 or 0.00976954 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.68 or 0.00400581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.98 or 0.00341741 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.94 or 0.00242740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00021941 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,084,201 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.