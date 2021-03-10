Digitex City One Day Volume Hits $2.07 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex City token can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00054395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00010062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.26 or 0.00759082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00065933 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029272 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00040146 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

DGTX is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com

Digitex City Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.