Digitex Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.76 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, Digitex has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Digitex has a total market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00053256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.70 or 0.00739861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00065340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00029200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00038942 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.