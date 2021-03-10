Digix Gold Token (DGX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $932,847.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $932,847.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for $55.24 or 0.00098211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a token. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,638 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

